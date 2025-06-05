Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Jitendra Singh inspected the Katra railway station and the Vande Bharat train on Thursday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on June 6.

PM Modi will flag off the first Vande Bharat train to Kashmir on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi: High-Level US Team Arrives for Talks on Bilateral Trade Pact With India.

CM Omar Abdullah said, "If I tell you that I have been waiting for this moment for a long time, it will still not be enough. This rail project began when I was in the 7th or 8th class. Now, even my children have started working after completing school and college. But, better late than never...tomorrow PM will inaugurate the Vande Bharat services and it will benefit us...whenever highway gets blocked, the airlines start selling tickets of Rs 5,000 for Rs 20,000, such issues will be solved from now on."

He further said that horticulture produce would be easily sent to the market.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka Police File FIR Against RCB, KSCA and Others After Death of 11 People in Stampede Near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"This project has set many records. The Chenab Bridge is higher than the Eiffel Tower. Anji Khad Bridge is the longest cable-stayed railway bridge in the country. There are many tunnels between Katra and Banihal. The project will be boost for economy and tourism. Now it will take 4 hours from Srinagar to Katra. We will ensure successful Amarnath Yatra," he added.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "In 2014, when PM Modi took oath as PM, the work on this bridge had almost stopped. There were controversies about the tallest bridge in the world as well, whether it would be possible to build such a bridge and whether it would be safe. There would be ease of travel and ease of business. Within 3 hours, you can reach Srinagar from here. The rush on the highway will reduce. This will become a part of Viksit Bharat."

The Northern Railway on Thursday announced the commencement of regular services of the Vande Bharat Express trains between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra starting June 7.

The services will operate six days a week, enhancing connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the prominent pilgrimage destination.

Two pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains, Train Nos. 26404/26403 and 26401/26402 were introduced on the Srinagar-Katra-Srinagar route, with an intermediate halt at Banihal. The trains were set to operate six days a week, excluding Wednesdays. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)