Bengaluru, June 5: The Karnataka Police has filed an FIR against the Karnataka Cricket Board Administrative Committee, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), among others, in the Bengaluru stampede incident that claimed the lives of 11 people. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Bengaluru, Shekar H Tekkannanavar, an FIR has been filed against RCB, DNA (event manager), Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Administrative Committee and others at Cubbon Park Police Station.

The FIR stated criminal negligence in the stampede incident. Sections 105, 125 (1)(2), 132, 121/1, 190 R/w 3 (5) have been invoked in the FIR. Earlier today, the Karnataka High Court issued a notice to the state government over the stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed the lives of 11 people and left several injured. Bengaluru Stampede: FIR Filed Against RCB, KSCA, and Event Organiser DNA for Criminal Negligence.

The High Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident and asked for a further status report. "News items have been published in various newspapers, narrating the tragedy that happened when 11 persons died and 75 were injured during the course of the victory celebration of RCB. This court is taking cognisance of the incident," the High Court said.

"Senior Advocate Arun Shyam submitted that two events took place at Vidhana Souda and the stadium, let them give details of where the ambulances were deployed," the Court said. Issuing notice to the Karnataka government, the HC said, "To ascertain the cause of the tragedy and how to prevent it in future, we have also received communications from several persons on this subject matter. We issue a notice to the State government." ‘Were SOPs Followed?’: Karnataka High Court Seeks Report on Details of Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede During RCB IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations in Bengaluru.

The High Court listed the matter for hearing again on June 10. Eleven people died and more than 30 were injured in a stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium as a huge crowd of nearly 3 lakh people had gathered to witness the victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for winning the Indian Premier League (IPL).

