Patnitop (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee at the conclusion of its 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' passed a resolution expressing full faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and appealed for her son Rahul Gandhi to lead the party at the national level.

At the end of the two-day long Congress Shivar on Thursday senior Congress Leaders of Jammu and Kashmir unanimously urged senior party leader Rahul Gandhi to lead the party as the next Congress president and resolved to "fight back the politics of vendetta and anti-people policies of the BJP government led by Prime minister Narender Modi."

The resolution was passed in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil at the conclusion of the meeting held at Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district which saw participation by the top brass of the party including senior functionaries of JKPCC, district Presidents, former ministers, ex-legislators, frontal heads etc from all parts of Jammu Kashmir.

The leaders passed a resolution to demand the restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, delimitation on the existing conditions was rejected, compensation for the losses during two years of COVID-19 associated restrictions, balance payment of compensation to POJK refugees was demanded and a spurt in selective killings in Kashmir especially of Hindus was also condemned.

A threadbare review of prevailing law and order and administration in Jammu and Kashmir was also taken during the meeting.

The resolution was proposed by JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Rajya Sabha member (Elect) Ranjeet Ranjan, CWC member Tariq Hameed Karra and all senior leaders of Jammu and Kashmir were among others who were present. To strengthen the organization, it was resolved that as per the decision of the Udaipur declaration Mandal Committees shall be defined and constituted at each assembly segment level.

The shivir condemned the targeted killings of innocents especially the minorities in the strongest possible words and expresses its grave concern over the deteriorating situation in Kashmir and demanded urgent and effective measures to stop innocent killings and the prevailing sense of great insecurity amongst the common people, especially the minorities.

It also sought immediate shifting of Kashmir Pandit employees, Jammu employees and other vulnerable people to safer places till the situation is brought under control. (ANI)

