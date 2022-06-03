Mumbai, June 3: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 or Class 10 final examination result 2022 today, June 3. The WB Madhyamik Result 2022 will be declared at 9 am on the official website of the board.

Once declared, students can visit the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in in order to check their WB 10th board exam results. Students must remember that the link to download will be made available after the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 is declared on the board's website. JEE Main 2022: Register for JEE Main Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Apply.

Besides visiting the official website of WBBSE, the Madhyamik or Class 10th results will also be available on wbresults.nic.in. This year, the WBBSE will also announce the toppers name along with the pass percentage and other details at 9 am.

A total of 10,98,775 students appeared for the WB Board examination for Class 10. About 4,88,907 male candidates appeared for the exam while 6,09,868 female candidates took the Class 10th examination.

During the press conference, officials from WBBSE said that this year East Midnipur district has topped the WB Board Result 2022 with the highest pass percentage. The pass percentage is 97.63%. The second district with the highest pass percentage is Kalimpong district with an overall pass percentage of 94.71 percent.

Steps to check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022:

Visit the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in

Click on the result link available on the homepage

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Submit and check your result displayed on the screen

Download a copy for future reference

A few days ago, the WBBSE had said that the evaluation of more than 90 percent of Class 10th answer scripts have been completed. As per reports, over 11.8 lakh students had appeared for the Madhyamik exam this year, which was held from March 7-16, 2022.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WBBSE did not conduct the Madhyamik exams last year, however, it evaluated students using an alternative assessment scheme. In 2021, a total of 10,79,749 candidates had registered for the Madhyamik exam and all of them were declared pass. A total of 79 students had scored 697 marks.

