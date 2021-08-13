Jammu, Aug 13 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Friday expressed concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the union territory, saying incidents of selective killings and infiltration are rising, and demanded that the Home Ministry wake up to the situation.

"There are serious concerns over the rising incidents of selective targeting by terrorists and the series of militant activities. The Home Ministry has failed to bring the security situation under control and eliminate militancy, as was being claimed," J-K Pradesh Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma told reporters here.

Flanked by former minister Raman Bhalla, Sharma also expressed grave concerns over the rising graph of militancy and infiltration in various parts, especially the Sunderbani-Nowshera areas of Rajouri district.

"There is a big conspiracy to revive militancy in the Rajouri-Poonch border belt. We demand that the Union Home Ministry wake up to the situation," the former legislator said.

Sharma alleged that BJP leaders simply blame past governments after any barbaric incident but that is not enough as decisive actions are needed.

"The responsibility lies fully on the central government now to ensure the safety of the people and to eliminate terrorism, for which Congress party is fully behind the government and our forces and the police," he added.

Bhalla strongly condemned the killing of a three-year-old boy in Rajouri district on Thursday night.

He said the recent killings have proved that the situation is not under control, and senior BJP leaders and Union ministers cannot divert attention by simply blaming the erstwhile governments and opposition parties.

