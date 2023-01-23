Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Department of Agriculture Kashmir in collaboration with an international marketing group (Lulu) has sent this year's second consignment of Kashmir-specific vegetables to UAE.

The vegetable consignment sent on Monday was from the Dal area of Srinagar and from Lalgam of Sub-division Budgam.

It was procured by Fair exports private limited from a Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO), Dal Lake Stem Producer Company Ltd., and a progressive farmer of a nearby village. The consignment was flagged off by the Director of Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal.

Speaking on the occasion Director of Agriculture said, "Receiving new orders for our vegetables from the markets like Dubai, is encouraging".

"The department is working on a long-term ambitious plan to strengthen the export promotion policy of UT of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

He said that the department is endeavouring to get more and more farmers, agri-preneurs attracted towards the international trade of Kashmir-specific agriculture produce with the aim to fetch high returns for their produce.

The Director of Agriculture said that under the holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors, the proper marketing of Kashmir-specific vegetables, spices and other agricultural products at the international level is one of the top priorities and different strategies have been devised in this direction by the department.

Joint Director Agriculture (Inputs) Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Director Raksha and Farms Iqbal Singh, Chief Technical Officer Sheikh Imran, Divisional Seed Certification Officer Abdul Hamid Shah, Water use specialist Neelofar Qureshi were also present on the occasion.

Last year also, a large number of vegetable consignments were sent to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and other Gulf markets. (ANI)

