Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 84 Battalion Commandant, N Ranbir Singh on Wednesday inaugurated a memorial honoring the bravery and sacrifice of two esteemed personnel, DIG Shailendra Vikram Singh and CT/DVR Naveen Kumar of the 144th Battalion.

Both CRPF bravehearts laid their lives in the line of duty at Digdol on 15 December 2019.

Also Read | Surat: 118 Factory Workers Fall Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water in Gujarat; Attempt to Murder Case Filed.

Speaking to ANI, CRPF 84 Battalion Commandant N Ranbir Singh said, "We celebrate Shaurya Diwas every year on 9 April. This event is being organised on the NH-44 connecting Jammu-Srinagar. On this place in Digdol, on 15 December 2019, our DIG Shailendra Vikram Singh, and Constable Driver Naveen Kumar of 144 Battalion, sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. We have erected a memorial stone for them on the occasion of Shaurya Diwas..."

Shaurya Diwas, or Valour Day, is celebrated on April 9 to recognise the bravery and sacrifices of India's armed forces. This day honors the courageous soldiers who protect the nation, often facing danger with fearlessness.

Also Read | Elphinstone Bridge in Mumbai To Remain Shut for 2 Years From April 10; Alternate Routes Announced, Check Here.

The day specifically commemorates the 1965 Battle of Sardar Post in Gujarat, where the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) showed remarkable bravery.

Recently, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in the forested region of the Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, the incident occurred near Kodapal Nala when a team from the 196 Battalion of the CRPF, based in Chinnakodepal, was out on an area domination duty.

During the operation, a member of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) stepped on a pressure-activated improvised explosive device (IED) that Naxals had planted.

The blast caused severe injuries to the jawan's legs. He was immediately evacuated and has been admitted to the district hospital in Bijapur, where he is undergoing treatment.

Security forces have launched a search operation in the surrounding region to trace the Maoists responsible for planting the explosive and to ensure the area is safe for further movement of personnel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)