Bhaderwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 21 (ANI): The 33rd Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday launched a three-month basic computer course for 30 students in Bhaderwah, with a special focus on empowering girl students in Doda district to promote IT literacy.

The initiative aims to improve IT education by offering training in computer operations, MS Office, and safe internet practices, equipping students with skills that can open doors to better career opportunities.

On the occasion, the Commandant Officer of CRPF 33rd Battalion complimented the students for availing themselves of the opportunity and encouraged them to make the most of it.

The 12-week program, with students enrolled in both hardware and software training, offers the latest information and technology.

Sania Tabassum, a student, shared her story, saying she came from a low-income family but had a passion for computers, which was being fulfilled through the CRPF program.

"I had a passion for computer since my childhood but my family income was too low to enrol myself for a computer course. CRPF gave me an opportunity to fulfill my dreams and this course will go a long way to build my career and confidence simultaneously," Tabassum said while speaking to ANI.

Saima Mushtaq, another student, expressed her happiness at being enrolled in the program.

"I come from a small family and really wanted to learn computer. Through the program introduced by CRPF, I will be able to complete my dreams. I am really happy and grateful for CRPF for taking the initiative," said Mushtaq.

Sonika, an instructor in the program, mentioned that a total of 12 girls and 18 boys had registered. "A total of 12 girls and 18 boys have registered for this program. They are really happy to be here and are doing well. We hope CRPF continues introducing these programs," Sonika said.

CRPF Commandant BN Arun Kumar explained that the program was introduced to provide education that would help students access better employment opportunities in the future."In this program that will continue for three months, we selected 30 students.. We introduced this computer program so that these students can be skilled and avail better opportunities in the future..." said Kumar.(ANI)

