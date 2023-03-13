Kathua (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Cultural Academy sub-office, Kathua, on Monday organized a music and dance programme at Government Middle School Chiliari, Samba.

Cultural Academy is playing an important role in Jammu and Kashmir in promoting language, literature and culture. For the past few years, the Cultural Academy has also focused on those two remote areas where literary activities have never been held to date.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Says Merely Moving Hand Over Back and Head of Minor Girl Without Sexual Intent Does Not Amount to Outraging Modesty.

This village is one of the last villages located in India and Pakistan. This is the first time that Chiliari village has seen a cultural program. Due to law and order, firing, such activities could never take place here, but after the peace established on the borders for the past few years, these activities are also being held here.

People actively participated in this programme in which great enthusiasm was seen. Where the thunder of guns was heard, there was a melody of music.

Also Read | US-China Rivalry Led to Arms Race, Beijing Inducted 148 Warships in Last Decade, Says Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Asha Rani District Development Council Member Nadala and Veena Devi Sarpanch Nalda were the chief guests.

Asha Rani appreciated the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages to bring a cultural event to the border region for the first time.

While appreciating the mesmerizing program of the artists, he said that every artist has created their own magic with their rich performances.

The program started with the Sufi singing of Chaman Mutto and Party who mesmerized everyone with her soulful voice.

Krishna Kumar and the Party performed Haran to which everyone clapped. This was followed by Arjun Minhas and Party (Dogri Folk), Om Basutra and Party (Dogri Song), Joginder and Party (Dogri Folk), Anjana and Party (Dogri Dance), Devi and Party (Sahag), Angres Singh and Party (Dogri) and Rozeena Begum and Party (Gujari Dance) Shiptan Singh and Party (Kud), Darshana was performed.

The highlight of the program was the Gitru of Om Prakash and Party who gave an out-of-the-world performance with professional ease.

Earlier, Sanjeev Gupta, SOCA Kathua addressed the gathering.

"I am trying to do my best to bring the culture to every home so that the younger generation is aware of its roots," he said.

Gupta said that in the coming days, the Cultural Academy will join hands with the people of the border areas and organize an extraordinary event with their support.

The program was organized by Ashok Sharma and Shaukat Ali. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)