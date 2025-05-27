Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 27 (ANI): A "historic" step toward progress has begun for the people of Darhal's upper mountain reaches, as the newly upgraded road from Darhal to Upper Simbli via Patathana and Hariban has been completed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), said an official statement.

The 6.2-kilometre blacktopped road is more than just asphalt--it represents the first-ever road connectivity to some of the most remote and elevated villages near the Pir Panjal mountain range.

The road directly connects 14 hill villages, including Nambal, Patathana, Hill Katera, Chaka Khet, Kandi, Takki, Kala, Phonta Wali, Jhanda Wali, Simbli Gali, Khila Doga, Mohrian, Hariban, and Dogian--many of which had never seen a vehicle before.

Until now, students and teachers had to walk long distances over rough terrain. With the new road in place, access to schools has improved dramatically. Teachers now arrive on time, students attend classes more regularly, and schools have reported a significant rise in academic performance and exam scores. Education, once a distant dream, is now within reach for hundreds of children in the region, the statement said.

For many families, the road project has meant more than mobility--it has also brought livelihood opportunities to their doorsteps. Local labourers were employed during construction, and new jobs in transportation and small-scale commerce are emerging as a result. For underprivileged daily wage earners, this development is proving to be a game-changer.

The scenic spot of Simbli Gali, now accessible by road, is already gaining attention as a potential eco-tourism destination. The people of Darhal have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the government, celebrating the project as a long-awaited blessing that connects them to the rest of the region socially, economically, and culturally, the statement added.

In the words of a local elder, "This road has not just joined our villages--it has joined our hopes with the future."

As the newly built road winds through the mountains, it paves the way for progress, dignity, and prosperity in this once-forgotten corner of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

