Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the security of railways in the Union Territory.

The meeting was held with the State Level Security committee at the Police Headquarters.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Alleging Torture By Cops, Kin of College Student Refuse to Accept His Body.

The meeting was attended via video conferencing by Special DG CID Jammu and Kashmir RR Swain and Principal Chief Security Commissioner/IGP RPF Hqrs S N Pandey while ADGP Railways Jammu and Kashmir Sunil Kumar who also conducted the proceedings of the meeting and Commandant RPF Ferozepur division Rajnish attended the meeting at Conference Hall.

In the meeting issues like joint security audit of vital installation, experimental running of glass top rail bogies, availability of X-ray baggage scanners for their optimum utilization, and action taken report on the installation of CCTV cameras were discussed.

Also Read | HPPSC Main Exam Admit Card 2020 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

"During the meeting action taken report on the installation of CCTV cameras was also discussed and the committee was informed that 235 CCTV cameras are installed at 12 Railway stations besides there is need for more at some stations," informed the police.

The need for strengthening the manpower, deployment of dog squads and improving infrastructure for the officers and jawans of RPF and GRP were also discussed.

Speaking on the occasion the DGP expressed his satisfaction over the coordination between Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF) and other departments and impressed upon the officers that best partnership and performance by the agencies guarding the railways should be ensured on the ground for the safety and security of the people.

He said that in future security issues pertaining to the safety of railways will be more important as more and more stations will get connected and more & more people will use the services for travel and freight.

"There have been some elements in the past that were involved in damaging the property of railways," said DGP.

However, he stated that such incidents have gone down considerably.

The DGP impressed upon the officers to make optimum use of the technology for the security of the users, officials of the Railways and also for the hassle-free services to passengers.

At the outset of the meeting ADGP Railways while welcoming all the committee members said that due to the pandemic COVID-19 this meeting is being held after a long time as the first meeting was held in February 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)