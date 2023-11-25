Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, RR Swain, held the first 'Public Darbaar' in Jammu on Saturday to look into the grievances of the public.

The DGP looked into their grievances and instructed officials accordingly.

The recently launched grievance redressal programme was earlier held in Kashmir and was today held for the first time in Jammu.

"This is the first time we have been able to attend such a forum and talk about our issues directly with the DGP," said a local while speaking to ANI.

The Grievance Redressal Programme was recently launched by DGP Swain with the aim of reaching out to the ommon masses of the district and addressing their problems. (ANI)

