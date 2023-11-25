Coochbehar, November 25: Continuing its operation against illegal cattle smuggling, the vigilant troops of the Guwahati Frontier Border Security Force rescued 54 cattle heads that were being smuggled to Bangladesh on Saturday. Acting on specific intelligence input, on November 25, 2023, "The vigilant troops of 75 Bn BSF under the Gopalpur Sector of the Guwahati Frontier of the Border Security Force rescued 54 cattle in a border area near Village Dhumarkata, District Coochbehar (West Bengal)." Cattle Smuggling on India-Bangladesh Border: BSF Rescues Seven Cattles in Unique Operation Using Drone With Night Vision (Watch Video).

The seized cattle were thereafter handed over to the concerned agency for further action. Keeping in view the vulnerability of the border and the heightened activities of smugglers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are maintaining extra alertness to curb trans-border crimes. Cattle Smuggling on Indo-Bangladesh Border: North Bengal Frontier Troops Rescue Three Cattles in Unique Operation Using Night Vision Drone Camera (Watch Video).

Earlier a week ago, using the recent addition of a drone with night vision, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled another attempt at cattle smuggling on the India-Bangladesh International Border within the span of a month and caught seven cattle. The BSF said there is a drastic change in trans-border crimes, especially in cattle smuggling and illegal crossing, due to the use of drones by the forces on the India-Bangladesh border area, and both sides of smuggling and touts are frightened due to the effective use of the technology in the border area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)