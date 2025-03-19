Srinagar, Mar 19 (PTI) To strengthen public-police relations and promote transparency, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat on Wednesday conducted a public grievance redressal programme at the Police Control Room (PCR) in the valley.

The programme was attended by senior police officers, including IGP Kashmir V K Birdi, DIG Central Kashmir Range, SSP Srinagar, and SSP Security and SSP PCR Kashmir.

"The event offered citizens a unique opportunity to engage directly with the top police leadership, voice their concerns, and seek resolutions for their grievances," a police spokesperson said.

Around 200 public delegations, representing individuals and groups from diverse backgrounds, actively participated in the programme. All the grievances were taken note of for appropriate action, the spokesperson said.

The DGP heard the concerns of the citizens, assuring them that their grievances would be addressed promptly and fairly.

He directed the concerned officers to take swift action on the issues and ensure timely follow-up on cases requiring further investigation.

Several applications were addressed and resolved with on-the-spot directions by the DGP, the spokesperson said.

DGP Prabhat encouraged citizens to maintain open communication with the police and assured them that their concerns would be treated with the highest priority.

The officer also emphasised the importance of such direct interactions, urging the public to approach the police without hesitation.

The spokesperson said that these engagements play a vital role in resolving issues at the grassroots level, enhancing community safety, and fostering a positive, collaborative relationship between the police and the public.

