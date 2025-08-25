New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jammu Sub Zonal Office conducted search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at various locations in Jammu and Udhampur on August 22 in the Custodian land grabbing case in respect of various patwaris, tehsildars, middlemen and land grabbers indulged in the fraudulent land grabbing and corruption involving custodian land (land left over by evacuees, who earlier migrated to Pakistan), around 502.5 kanals, stated a release.

https://x.com/dir_ed/status/1959896515478159545

Also Read | 'After Losing 3 Elections There Is Frustration': Amit Shah Targets Congress for Creating 'Illusions' Amongst People (Watch Videos).

ED initiated investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered by ACB, J&K Police.

The investigation revealed that a whole ecosystem involving multiple government revenue officials working in collusion with private persons, land grabbers and middlemen indulged in fraudulent grabbing of around 502.5 kanals government custodian land (land left over by evacuees, who earlier migrated to Pakistan), in and around Jammu.

Also Read | Joy Banerjee Dies: Bengali Actor and BJP Leader Passes Away at 62 After Battling Pneumonia.

The value of the said land is Rs 20 Crore approximately. Illegal grabbing of land was done from 2022 onwards by creating forged back-dated mutation records, Power of Attorneys, sale deeds and false entries in official revenue records.

Such fraudulently grabbed government custodian land was subsequently sold through forged documents, and the sale proceeds (Proceeds of Crime) was moved through multiple accounts relating to accused persons used for personal usage.

The searches resulted into various incriminating documents relating to assets, revenue records and digital evidence.

Further investigation is under progress.

Earlier in the day, the ED arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha from his residence in West Bengal in connection with the alleged SSC (Assistant Teacher) recruitment scam.

Saha, who is the MLA from Burwan constituency in Murshidabad district in West Bengal, was arrested during raids conducted at his residence, ED officials said.

As Saha knew about the raid, he allegedly tried to flee his house by scaling the boundary wall of the premises, said the officials, adding "he also thrown his mobile phone in drainage which was recovered by ED team.

"Saha, his relatives and associates are accused in the money laundering case registered by the ED.

Officials in the ED told ANI that Saha will be produced before a special court and the agency will seek his custody for further investigation in the case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)