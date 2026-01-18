Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 18 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar on Sunday, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed that an operation is currently underway.

No casualties have been reported so far, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

