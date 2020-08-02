Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2(ANI): The government of Jammu and Kashmir has extended its COVID-19 lockdown restrictions till August 5, an order stated.

The earlier order had stated that lockdown would continue till July 31.

Also Read | Kamal Rani Varun, Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh, Dies of COVID-19 in Lucknow.

The government noted that in the light of escalating COVID-19 cases across the country, it was safest to extend lockdown restrictions till August 5.

The Union Territory on Saturday, recorded 613 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the total cases to 20,972, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra | 9,566 Police Personnel Have Contracted COVID-19 So Far: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)