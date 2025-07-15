Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Fall Armyworm pest has wreaked havoc on the maize crops in Udhampur's Mansar Panchayat, causing huge losses to farmers in the district.

The Fall Armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda) is a polyphagous insect that feeds mainly on maize and more than 80 other crops, including wheat, sorghum, millet, sugarcane, vegetable crops and cotton. FAW is a global threat to food security, impacting food production and rural livelihoods.

Chief Agricultural Officer Harbans Singh stated that the effect of the Fall Armyworm on the crop was also the result of the late sowing of the crop.

He advised farmers to sow their crops early, further stating that pesticides had been spread on 3,000 hectares of land to prevent any further infestation.

"Maize is cultivated across 26,000 hectares in the district. Fall Armyworm has been infesting here for 2-3 years, primarily due to the late sowing of the crop. I would hence advise early sowing of crops, rotation of crops... Nearly 3,000 hectares have been infested, and our teams are going into the field for investigation. We are spreading information on the pesticide and measures for preventing infestation..." Singh told ANI.

Maize farmer Karnail Singh expressed his plight on the loss of the crops and appealed to the government to conduct an inquiry into the situation.

"Most of our crops have been destroyed by worms... The government should conduct an inquiry on why this is happening... Our income will be affected by this much destruction..." Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, ultra-high density apple farming has transformed the horticulture sector. The initiative, launched under centrally sponsored schemes, aims to boost apple production and double farmers' income.

Farmers in Rajouri's Thanamandi block are experiencing significant income growth due to high-quality apple production.

The shift to ultra-high-density apple farming has provided employment opportunities and better livelihood options for the local poor. Farmers are being trained in modern horticulture practices, enabling them to optimise yields and improve quality.

The program is being implemented in several blocks, including Thanamandi, Dharhal, Kotranka, Budhal, and Manjakote. High-tech nurseries have been set up in the Saaj and Budhal areas to support the initiative.

Abdul Razak, who is in charge of Nursery Saaj, informed that they grow apples, plums, walnuts and apricot plants from seed in the high-tech nurseries and then plant them after grafting. He said that after the government initiative, people are profiting. "We have five high-tech nurseries. These are very useful as plants get prepared fast and are ready to be planted outside....We have so many orchards here and in the Mandi region as well. " (ANI)

