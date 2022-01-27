Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 27 (ANI): A fire broke at a commercial building in Srinagar's Rajbagh on Thursday.

As per an official of Srinagar Fire and Emergency Services, the incident was reported at around 11.55 am today, following which the fire tenders rushed to the spot.

"Fire is under control now. All the people in the building have been evacuated and no casualty has been reported," said the official.

One of the fire tenders was injured during the fire dousing operation and has been sent to the hospital for treatment, added the official.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

