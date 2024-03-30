Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 30 (ANI): Aimed towards better area domination as well as proper familiarisation of troops in view of parliamentary poles, the security forces conducted a route march in Rajouri main town area and peripheral places on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir police, the Central Reserve Police Force, and other Central Armed Paramilitary Forces jointly participated in the route march.

The march started from District Police Lines Rajouri and passed through Panja Chowk, Salani Bridge, Tariq Bridge, Workshop Bridge, the main bus stand, and the Gujjar Mandi area.

Senior officers of police as well as other forces led this route march, which was a part of exercise in order to have adequate area domination as well as area familiarisation of troops.

Alongside, a general briefing of force was also made before the march, especially for security arrangements for parliamentary polls. (ANI)

