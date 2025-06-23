Jammu, Jun 23 (PTI) A massive landslide hit the new track to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, forcing the suspension of the battery car service, officials said.

No one was injured in the landslide which was triggered by heavy rains, the officials said.

They said the pilgrimage was diverted to the old route and was continuing without any disruption.

The landslide occurred near Satya view point along the Himkoti route when there was no movement of pilgrims, the officials said.

The shrine board immediately pressed its men and machines to clear the debris which is spread over more than a 30-feet area, they added.

