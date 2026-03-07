Washington [US], March 7 (ANI): Pixar is working on a third film in the popular "Monsters, Inc." series, according to Variety.

As per the publication, the project was announced in a report by The Wall Street Journal, which looked at the studio's current plans as it prepares to release its upcoming film Hoppers.

Also Read | Badshah Issues Apology for 'Tateeree' Song Controversy After Haryana Police File FIR, Singer Calls Himself a Proud Haryanvi (Watch Video).

The first instalment for the popular Monsters, Inc. series was released in 2001 and became a major success at the box office. The animated film followed monsters who scare kids to produce energy for their city. It was directed by Pete Docter and featured the voices of John Goodman and Billy Crystal.

In 2013, Pixar released a prequel titled Monsters University, directed by Dan Scanlon. The story later continued with the animated series Monsters at Work, which ran for two seasons.

Also Read | Badshah 'Tateeree' Music Video Row: Haryana Police Registers FIR Against Rapper for Indecent Lyrics.

As of now, Pixar has not shared details about the story of 'Monsters Inc. 3.' It is also not clear who will direct the new film or when it will be released.

Apart from this project, Pixar is also working on several other sequels. According to Variety, these include 'Toy Story 5,' expected to release in June, where Buzz Lightyear and Woody will face a smart tablet. The studio is also planning 'The Incredibles 3,' which is scheduled for 2028 and will be directed by 'Peter Sohn.' Another sequel, 'Coco 2,' is expected to arrive in 2029.

Along with sequels, Pixar is also developing new original stories. One of them is 'Gatto,' a film about a cat thief in Venice. Another project, 'Ono Ghost Market,' is based on Asian myths about markets where the living and the dead meet. The studio has also started work on its first musical film, which will be directed by Domee Shi, known for directing Turning Red. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)