Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 27 (ANI): The Indian Army on Friday celebrated the 77th 'Infantry Day' in the Anantnag district to commemorate and acknowledge the contributions of the infantrymen who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

The Army conducted a weapon display with the intent of motivating the youth to reignite their patriotism and motivate them to join the forces and serve the country.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Releases Names of Star Campaigners for Vidhan Sabha Polls, PM Narendra Modi Tops List.

Infantry Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the landing of the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment at Srinagar airfield on October 27, 1947, to protect the people of Jammu & Kashmir from the nefarious designs of Pakistani Kabaili Raiders aided by the Pakistan Army. This gallant action resulted in the foiling of Pakistan's plans to occupy Jammu and Kashmir.

The occasion is celebrated with zeal to showcase the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers for their soil.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: KCR Wants His Son to Be CM, Sonia Gandhi Wants Rahul Gandhi As PM, Amit Shah Jibes at ‘Dynastic Politics’.

After the signing of the 'Instrument of Accession' 77 years ago, when the King of Jammu and Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh, joined the Indian Union, on October 27, Indian troops landed at the Srinagar airstrip to protect Kashmir from the Pakistani army and tribals. Since then, the Indian Army celebrates the 27th of October every year as "Infantry Day".

Infantry is a unit of a country's military forces or army that specializes in ground warfare on foot. The outcome of any war is ultimately decided by the bravery and tenacity of the infantry.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi to commemorate the 77th Infantry Day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)