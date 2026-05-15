India News | J-K: Indian Army Conducts Awareness Lecture on Op Sindoor for Students in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): The 4 Rashtriya Rifles regiment of the Indian Army on Friday organised an awareness lecture on Operation Sindoor at the Lal Ded Auditorium of the University Campus in Bhaderwah.

The programme was conducted to educate students about Operation Sindoor, its objectives, planning, and execution. During the session, Colonel Yogesh Chauhan delivered a detailed presentation explaining how the operation was carried out and the role played by the Indian Army in ensuring peace and security.

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Through video presentations, Col. Chauhan familiarised students with various stages of Operation Sindoor, highlighting the bravery, coordination, and strategic planning involved in the mission. The session aimed to enhance awareness among youth about national security and inspire them towards serving the nation.

Rector Bhaderwah Campus Prof Rahul Gupta appreciated the initiative and said that such programmes help students understand the sacrifices and dedication of the armed forces. He added that interaction with Army officers motivates students and strengthens their sense of responsibility towards the nation.

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A participating student, Savika Kouser, said the session organised by the Indian Army was a very informative and thought-provoking session.

"Today, the Army organised an event and explained Operation Sindoor, what it was, how it happened, and how it was organised. It was a very informative and thought-provoking session," She said.

Another participating student, Shafali, expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for organising the lecture, stating that the session provided valuable knowledge about Operation Sindoor and gave students a deeper understanding of the Army's role in safeguarding the country

The programme concluded with an interactive session where students asked questions and thanked the Army officials for conducting an informative and inspiring lecture.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army on May 12 established a community radio "Sangam 88.8" in the Doongi block of the border district Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. It promotes local culture and offers opportunities to the youth living in the border area. (ANI)

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