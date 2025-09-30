Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 30 (ANI): The Indian Army's Romeo Force on Tuesday organised an interaction meet with ex-servicemen in Tota Gali, Poonch. The event also featured a medical camp aimed at addressing the health needs of the retired personnel.

Mohd Iqlakh Khan, Retired Honorary Captain and President of the Ex-servicemen league, expressed his happiness with the conduct of the event and the Army's efforts to listen to the grievances of the ex-servicemen.

"Today, we came to Tota Gali to participate in a rally organised by the Indian Army, and it was great that they remembered us. We are very grateful to these people for inviting us... During the visit, they explained some documents and listened to people's problems. Some of them were resolved in a timely manner. They also arranged a medical camp there. Food was also provided..." Khan told ANI.

Retired Naib Subedar added that all the needs of those present at the event were fulfilled.

"I am deeply grateful to all those who took the precious time to invite us and provide us with everything we needed. They organised a medical camp for us and fulfilled all our needs, addressing both minor and major problems. We are deeply grateful for this..." he told ANI.

This interaction comes amid a series of initiatives by the Indian Army to strengthen ties with veterans and showcase its technological advancements.

On Monday, the Indian Army displayed indigenous drones and counter-drone equipment at an event in Ambala, Haryana.

During the drone showcase, officials from the Indian Army discussed the features of their drone technology.

"We have made an electronic fuse that can be used to fire by connecting to any sort of ammunition and can be dropped via drones... This will work depending upon the payload of the drone..." Colonel Pushp Raj Pandey told ANI.

During the event, Major Varun Jeet Singh showcased the capabilities of the army's drone system technology.

According to Singh, the drone's detection system is designed to identify potential threats. Additionally, this technology is equipped with a rocket that can ascend to heights of 100 to 150 meters and effectively target other drones. (ANI)

