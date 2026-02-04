Basantgarh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 4 (ANI): The Indian Army is conducting an intelligence-based joint operation along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district after contact was established with terrorists on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, troops of CIF Delta under the White Knight Corps, along with personnel from the J&K Police and CRPF, established contact with the terrorists at around 4 pm in the general area of Basantgarh.

Security forces had launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) after receiving specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of unidentified suspects in Johpar-Marta village of Ramnagar tehsil.

The search operation turned into a confrontation when the hiding terrorists opened fire on the security personnel. The forces immediately retaliated, triggering an exchange of gunfire in the forested terrain.

To prevent any escape of those terrorists, additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area, and all exit points have been sealed. A cordon has been established around the site, and the operation is currently underway.

The joint operation involves troops from CIF Delta, the White Knight Corps, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF.

Confirming the development, the White Knight Corps in an X post had said, "Operation Kiya. In an intelligence-based joint Operation, contact has been established with the terrorists by the Troops of CIF Delta, #WhiteKnightCorps, @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF at around 4 pm today in the general area of Basantgarh. Cordon has been established. Firefight is on. Operation is in progress," the White Knight Corps wrote on X.

Further details are awaited as the operation continues. (ANI)

