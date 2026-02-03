New Delhi, February 3: A 36-year-old businessman has died more than two weeks after he was allegedly brutally assaulted by three food delivery riders in the heart of the national capital. The victim, identified as Shivam Gupta, succumbed to his injuries on January 19 following a violent altercation in Connaught Place that reportedly began over a request for drinking water.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident occurred during the early hours of January 3 near E-Block in Connaught Place. Gupta, a resident of Laxmi Nagar and the owner of two shops in Paharganj, had gone to the commercial hub with a friend to attend a party. The confrontation reportedly began when Gupta approached a food delivery agent and asked for water. A verbal argument ensued, which quickly escalated into physical violence. Police officials stated that the delivery agent, joined by two colleagues, allegedly punched and kicked Gupta, repeatedly striking him on the head with a motorcycle helmet. Delivery Rider Assaulted in Delhi: Zepto Rider Forced to ‘Squat Like a Chicken’ Inside New Ashok Nagar Store; CCTV Footage Under Police Probe.

A PCR call was made around 1:30 AM on January 3, reporting an unconscious man bleeding on the road. Gupta was first rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, where doctors discovered multiple hematomas—pools of clotted blood—in his head. Due to the severity of his condition, he was declared unfit to provide a statement. He was later transferred to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for specialized care and underwent emergency surgery on January 5. While his father, Anil Kant Gupta, noted that Shivam briefly showed signs of recovery and was responding to doctors, his condition eventually deteriorated.

The Delhi Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, specifically citing Section 110 (culpable homicide) and Section 3(5) (common intention). Two suspects have been apprehended so far, while efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest the third individual involved. Forensic teams have seized blood-stained material from the crime scene, and investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station area to reconstruct the exact sequence of events. Zomato Delivery Boy Caught on Camera Stealing Customer's Package From Doorstep After Delivering Food, Company Apologises After CCTV Video Surfaces.

"He was our only child and the sole support of our family," said Anil Kant Gupta, expressing his devastation. The family has called for stringent action against the accused, highlighting the brutal nature of the attack involving a helmet used as a weapon.

