Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 16 (ANI): Kashmiri Shia Muslims in Srinagar and Budgam staged demonstrations in support of Iran and protested against the United States and Israel amid the ongoing unrest in the Islamic Republic.

Iran is currently witnessing anti-government protests, and US President Donald Trump has encouraged them, stating over the weekend that Washington DC stands ready to help.

Aga Syed Hasan Al-Moosavi Al-Safavi, President of the Anjuman Sharie Shian in Jammu and Kashmir, accused the US and Israel of "spreading terror" in Iran.

He said, "It wants to spread terror across the country. So, we are protesting against them (the US and Israel). We will protest against atrocity and injustice."

A protester told ANI, "Israel and the US do not let people live in peace. So, we are protesting against those enemies. Every country should be able to thrive. We are with Khamenei sahab and his people. We will continue to protest against the atrocity. We will sacrifice ourselves, but we will keep protecting Islam."

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who assured him that steps will be taken to safeguard the interests and lives of students and other people from Jammu and Kashmir who are in Iran now.

Earlier on Friday, Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, aka Engineer Rashid, wrote to Jaishankar, seeking his urgent intervention for the rescue and safe evacuation of Kashmiri students from the Islamic Republic.

According to sources, the MEA is preparing to facilitate the return of Indian nationals from Iran amid the evolving situation there.

India on Friday stated that it is engaging with the US to ensure that work linked to India's projects at Iran's Chabahar Port continues under a time-bound sanctions waiver from Washington, which is set to expire on April 26 this year.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a weekly media briefing, told reporters, "On the question of Chabahar, on October 28, 2025, as you are aware, the US Department of the Treasury had issued a letter outlining guidance, the guidance on the Conditional Sanctions Waiver, which is valid until April 26, 2026. We remain engaged with the US side in working out this arrangement."

India proposed developing the Chabahar Port in 2003 to provide an alternative route for Indian goods to reach landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia via road and rail connectivity under the International North-South Transport Corridor, bypassing Pakistan. The progress on the project had slowed earlier due to US sanctions on Iran linked to its suspected nuclear programme. (ANI)

