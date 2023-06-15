Srinagar, Jun 15 (PTI) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kupwara police in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday attached properties belonging to a Pakistan-based terrorist involved in "numerous" terror acts.

The terrorist, Almas Rizwan, is a member of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Almas Rizwan Khan, originally a resident of Diver Lolab in Kupwara, has been "a persistent threat to peace and security" of Jammu and Kashmir since he went to Pakistan in the early 1990s, a police official said.

He said Khan was earlier a member of Tehreek Jehadi Islami but has shifted allegiance to TRF now.

"Almas' strategic involvement in numerous acts of terror has caused immense suffering and loss of innocent lives in the Valley in the past. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has been actively pursuing his acts to bring an end to his destructive activities," the official said.

Following extensive intelligence gathering and meticulous investigations, the SIU team of Kupwara Police identified and subsequently attached the terrorist's properties -- 26 Kanals and 4 Marlas (3.25 acres) of land at three different locations in Diver Lolab.

"This measure aims to disrupt his illicit network and restrict his ability to carry out further acts of terror," the official said.

