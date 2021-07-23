Jammu, Jul 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the night flight operations at the Jammu airport.

The Lt Governor virtually flagged off the first late-night flight of Go Air from Jammu to Delhi to mark the occasion.

He acknowledged the support of central government and different agencies for coordination ensuring the fulfillment of various procedural and on-ground facilities imperative for the start of night operations, an official spokesman said.

Sinha said the much-awaited facility will give relief to the passengers and in turn will have a long-term positive impact on the economy of the region.

“The commencement of the night flight operations will give impetus to the local economy and investment by enhancing the aerial connectivity and increasing tourism footfall in the region. It will also provide much-needed flexibility for residents of the Jammu division to travel to the national capital and beyond,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)