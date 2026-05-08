India News | J-K LG Manoj Sinha Offers Prayers at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, Performs Abhishekam Ceremony

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday visited the Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers and participate in part in the Abhishekam ceremony.

Accompanied by temple officials, the governor was seen draped in a vibrant traditional shawl, marking his presence at the revered pilgrimage site.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, May 8, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, Telugu actor and producer Bandla Ganesh visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to offer prayers and seek blessings at one of India's most significant pilgrimage sites. Ganesh, accompanied by his wife, had darshan under the administration of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The visit comes at a notable juncture in Ganesh's professional journey. The actor-producer recently ended a decade-long hiatus from film production. In December 2025, he marked his return to filmmaking by launching a new production banner titled Bandla Ganesh Blockbusters (BG Blockbusters).

Also Read | Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: 2 Indian Crew Members Aboard MV Hondius Hit by Deadly Virus.

Earlier on Friday, actor Trisha Krishnan visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, offering prayers early in the morning. Dressed in traditional attire, she greeted paparazzi and posed for fans outside the temple.

Recent weeks have also seen several celebrity visits to the shrine. Earlier, actors Vivek Oberoi and Shamita Shetty were seen at the temple.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia had also visited recently in a traditional attire. Femina Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi had also offered prayers at the shrine. Earlier, former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and current Indian badminton player Srikanth Kidambi visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati district.

On April 3, actor Shriya Saran visited the temple in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, offering prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in a traditional and spiritual appearance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)