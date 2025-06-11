Jammu and Kashmir [India], June 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid obeisance to Baba Barfani and performed the 'Pratham Puja' at the holy cave, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

"Har Har Mahadev! Paid my obeisance to Baba Barfani and performed the 'Pratham Puja' at the Holy Cave, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. May Baba Amarnathji keep showering his divine blessings on all of us," posted LG Sinha on X.

The Jammu and Kashmir LG urged devotees to turn out in large numbers and come to offer prayers at the holy shrine during the Amarnath Yatra.

"I would request all the devotees of Baba Barfani to visit in large numbers for the Holy Yatra and pray to Mahadev for the progress of J&K and the nation. SASB and Admin have improved the pilgrims' facilities. JKP, Army, CRPF, CAPFs have made foolproof security arrangements," said LG Sinha after his visit.

Earlier in the day, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) performed the first puja for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra at the Tawi riverfront. The puja was organised here on the occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima at the Tawi riverfront in Jammu, days ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

On Tuesday, a high-level security meeting chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure, IPS, was held to review preparations and strategise for the smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, 2025, officials said.

The meeting was attended by Additional SP Udhampur, SDPOs, DySPs, and SHOs from Udhampur, Majalta, Rehambal, and Chenani, along with other officers involved in the Yatra arrangements.

SSP Nagpure emphasised the importance of strong inter-agency coordination, robust security planning, and effective communication to tackle any challenges and ensure the safety of pilgrims.

The discussions centred on key aspects such as security arrangements, intelligence sharing, traffic management, medical aid, emergency response, and logistical support.

Special focus was laid on anti-narcotics operations. SSP Nagpure directed all officers to remain vigilant and conduct proactive drives to dismantle narco networks operating in the region.

He also instructed officers to maintain a high level of alertness and operational readiness throughout the Yatra. Regular review meetings, briefing sessions, and mock drills were stressed to ensure the flawless implementation of all plans and protocols, officials said.

The Amarnath Yatra is an annual Hindu pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath Cave Shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva, located at an altitude of about 3,888 meters in the Himalayas of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K).

The cave houses a naturally formed ice Shivling, believed to represent Lord Shiva, and draws lakhs of devotees every year.

The Yatra is typically held during the Shravan month (July to August) as per the Hindu calendar, under the supervision of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and with coordinated support from security and civil administration. (ANI)

