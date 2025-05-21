Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited the Poonch Brigade headquarters, where he met Indian Army soldiers and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed in the area.

During his visit, LG Sinha addressed the forces, saying," Today, the whole world knows Indian Armed Forces destroyed nine terror sites in Pakistan...Within three days, the enemy came down on its knees and started reaching out to the world...The whole country is proud of your bravery and valour."

Also Read | When To Expect EPF Interest Credit for FY 2024-25? Here's Everything You Need To Know.

He added, "We are the world's fifth-largest economy and will soon be the fourth-largest economy in the world. Our neighbour is trying to nurture terrorism with the loans it takes."

In addition to meeting the troops, the Lieutenant Governor also visited Gurudwara Nangali Sahib in Poonch and offered prayers. On Tuesday, LG chaired a meeting of the unified command at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.

Also Read | Online Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested for Using Mobile Phones and WhatsApp to Operate Prostitution Racket in Andheri, Woman Rescued.

Earlier on May 17, the LG, on his visit to Kupwara, took an assessment of the damage caused due to the shelling by Pakistan.

Sinha said the administration is working on a comprehensive plan to seek centre's help to rehabilitate residents affected by Pakistan's shelling.

At the border areas of the Tangdhar Sector, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with local residents and assured them of all assistance and support by the administration, as stated in a release.

While reviewing the relief and rehabilitation measures taken by the administration, the Lieutenant Governor was briefed by Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, about the ongoing appraisal of requirements and construction of bunkers through Gram Sabhas.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the District Administration to expedite the construction of bunkers to ensure the safety of border residents, according to the release.

"Based on the administration's assessment, immediate assistance has been provided. But I think this help is not enough. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officers will jointly prepare a comprehensive plan for the damage caused and the proper rehabilitation of the affected families. It is our collective responsibility to ensure their safety and rehabilitation," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor further directed ensuring an adequate supply of essential services in the affected areas. He also lauded the coordinated efforts of the Administration, Army, Police, and other organisations involved in relief and rehabilitation work. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)