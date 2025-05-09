During a visit to the Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with Army personnel and lifted their spirits by asking the popular phrase, “How is the josh?” The soldiers responded with enthusiasm, echoing “High Sir!” in unison. The moment, reminiscent of the famous line from the Bollywood film Uri: The Surgical Strike, was captured on video and widely shared, symbolising the strong bond between civil leadership and the armed forces in the region amid rising India Pakistan tensions. Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Foils Infiltration Bid From Pakistan in Samba, 7 Terrorists Killed.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha to Soldiers: ‘How’s the Josh?’

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha meets Army personnel in Uri and asks them, "How is the josh?" pic.twitter.com/4Y9DKjibVF — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)