India News | J-K LG Manoj Sinha Visits Hospital to Meet Injured Victims of Pakistan Shelling

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] May 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha visited the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu today to inquire about the health status of individuals from Jammu, Rajouri, and Poonch who sustained injuries as a result of unprovoked shelling from Pakistan.

A team of doctors briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the health condition of the injured and the medical procedures being followed.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the Hospital Administration to ensure the best possible medical care and treatment. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured the affected families of all possible assistance.

On Saturday, India said that Pakistan violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on the stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called it a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier on Saturday and said that India takes "very serious note of these violations".

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very, very serious note of these violations," Misri said.

Hours after it agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and sea, Pakistan violated the cessation of hostilities with India's air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir).

Civilian areas in Jammu's Rajouri district suffered damage due to shelling by Pakistan. A series of explosions damaged several houses and properties across the region, triggering panic among residents. According to locals, smoke rose after loud explosions were reported in Rajouri. (ANI)

