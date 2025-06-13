Srinagar, Jun 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, an official said.

Sinha chaired a high-level meeting attended by senior officials of the civil administration, police, army, CAPFs and Intelligence agencies. Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat and GoC 15 Corps of the Army, Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, participated in the meeting, he said.

He said the Lieutenant Governor conducted a comprehensive review of the security apparatus and measures deployed by the security agencies to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

Sinha directed for seamless coordination among the civil administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, J&K Police, Army, security forces, and all the other crucial stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and successful holy pilgrimage, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the working of the security grid and various significant steps being taken by the agencies, he said.

Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, and Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Mandeep K Bhandari, gave an overview of the yatra arrangements and key measures taken to further enhance the facilities and services for pilgrims and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage beginning July 3, the official said.

