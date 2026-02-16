Campeonato Paulista 2026 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Detail: Brazilian football giants Santos FC return to the Estádio Urbano Caldeira on 16 February, to face AE Velo Clube in a Round 8 fixture of the 2026 Campeonato Paulista (Paulista A1). The Peixe are eager to climb the Group B standings following a mixed start to their state campaign, while the newly promoted Velo Clube aim to secure a vital result to distance themselves from the relegation zone. Both sides view this match as a crucial turning point in the tournament’s first phase. Neymar Jr Signs Santos FC Extension; Brazil Icon Sets Sights on FIFA World Cup 2026.

How To Watch Santos vs AE Velo Clube?

Fans in Brazil and around the world have several options to follow the match live:

Brazil: The match is being broadcast live on TNT Sports and CazéTV (via YouTube). Streaming is also available for subscribers on Prime Video and Max.

International: Viewers outside of Brazil can often find live coverage through the Fanatiz streaming service, which holds international rights for many Brazilian state championships.

Free Options: CazéTV on YouTube typically provides free, ad-supported coverage of selected Paulista A1 matches within Brazil. Palmeiras 1-0 Santos, Campeonato Paulista 2026: Allan Scores Lone Goal As Verdao Win Classico da Saudade.

Match Fact

Detail Information Competition Campeonato Paulista 2026 (Round 8) Date 16 February 2026 Kick-off Time 5:00 am IST (Mon) Venue Estádio Urbano Caldeira (Vila Belmiro), Santos Referee TBD Santos Form L-L-D-W-L Velo Clube Form L-L-L-L-W Broadcast (Brazil) Prime Video, TNT Sports, CazéTV

Santos vs AE Velo Clube Team News

Santos manager Pintado faces a selection dilemma with several high-profile absences. Star forward Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa remain sidelined as they continue their respective fitness recoveries, while defenders Adonis Frías and Zé Rafael are out with injuries. In their absence, the creative burden falls on Thaciano and the young Miguelito, both of whom have shown flashes of brilliance in recent outings.

AE Velo Clube, currently managed by Lucas Zanella, enter the match as heavy underdogs but with the confidence of a fully fit squad. The Velão will likely adopt a compact 5-4-1 formation to stifle the Santos attack, relying on the experienced goalkeeper Marcelo Carné and the counter-attacking threat of forward Luiz Otávio to cause an upset in Vila Belmiro.

