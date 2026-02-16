India secured their place in the Super 8 stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup with a resounding 61-run victory over Pakistan on Sunday. However, the comprehensive win at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was punctuated by a moment of high on-field drama involving senior players and a significant lapse in fielding. 'Make Documentary on Duck', Sahibzada Farhan Funny Memes Go Viral After Pakistan Opener Fails To Open Account in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026.

The incident occurred during the 18th over of the second innings. With Pakistan reeling at nine wickets down, Shaheen Shah Afridi mistimed a short-pitched delivery from Hardik Pandya toward the leg side. Kuldeep Yadav, stationed at cow corner, appeared to have a straightforward chance but failed to secure the catch, resulting in the ball crossing the boundary for six runs.

Hardik Pandya Angry at Kuldeep Yadav

While the dropped catch had no bearing on the eventual result, the reaction from the Indian leadership was immediate. Pandya, who was the bowler, was seen visibly frustrated, reportedly using sharp language toward the spinner.

The tension escalated when captain Suryakumar Yadav joined the conversation. Broadcast footage and viral social media clips showed both senior players in a prolonged, animated discussion with Kuldeep. While teammates Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma eventually stepped in to de-escalate the situation, the exchange highlighted the intense pressure and high standards set by the Indian camp during this World Cup campaign. Ishan Kishan Slams Fastest Fifty in India vs Pakistan T20 WC Encounters, Achieves Feat During IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

X User Claims Hardik Pandya Abused Kuldeep Yadav

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav Angry at Kuldeep Yadav

There were some intense moments you might’ve missed. When Kuldeep Yadav dropped that catch and it went for six, Hardik Pandya wasn’t happy, and even Suryakumar Yadav looked annoyed. Hardik and Surya said something to Kuldeep, and you could see he was upset. After the match,… pic.twitter.com/243u74vAwz — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) February 15, 2026

Heated Argument

Hardik Pandya Unhappy With Kuldeep Yadav

Hardik clearly not happy with Kuldeep for the dropped catch 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/CQeLD4sNcI — Roopesh (@roopeshtiwari7) February 15, 2026

The friction stood in contrast to what was a masterclass in T20 cricket from India. Earlier in the day, opener Ishan Kishan set the tone with a blistering 77 off just 40 balls, powering India to a competitive total of 175/7 on a tacky surface.

In response, Pakistan’s chase never gained momentum. A relentless bowling effort, led by Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) and Hardik Pandya (2/16), saw Pakistan bundled out for just 114 runs in 18 overs. Despite the late-innings argument, Kuldeep Yadav had contributed to the bowling effort earlier in the game, finishing with figures of 1/24.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 12:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).