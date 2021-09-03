Srinagar, Sep 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 caseload increased to 3,25,714 on Friday as 96 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.

No fresh fatality was reported in the union territory. The death toll stands at 4,409, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 70 were reported from the Kashmir division and 26 from the Jammu division, the officials said.

Budgam district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 27, followed by 23 in Srinagar district.

There are 1,380 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 3,19,925 patients have recovered from the disease, the officials said.

There are 45 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

