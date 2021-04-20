Jammu, Apr 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday extended his warm greetings to the people on the eve of Ram Navami.

In his message, the Lt Governor observed that "Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu is an embodiment of compassion, dutifulness, tolerance, Justice, and great virtues".

People, especially the youth, must follow the ideals of Lord Ram, and tread the path of righteousness, he added.

May the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami bring happiness, peace, and prosperity in the lives of all, besides giving us renewed strength to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, prayed the Lt Governor.

He also urged the people to observe the festivities following all SoPs and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

