Srinagar, May 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday busted a Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror module in Kupwara district and seized heroin worth Rs 50 crore, an official said. During the operation, a militant associate identified as Mujasir Ahmad Lone, a resident of Karen Bala area of the north Kashmir district, was arrested, a police official said.

He said incriminating material and eight kgs of heroin worth Rs 50 crore were seized. The other accused have also been identified and efforts are on to arrest them, the official said.

"The module was in close connection with Pakistan-based terrorist handlers and was involved in drug trade and financially assisting active terrorists in the Valley. The recoveries also exposed the inter-connection between drug dealers and terrorists,” he said. 'Corona Curfew' Extended in Jammu and Kashmir Till May 31 to Curb Spread of COVID-19.

He said the module was working for militants to strengthen their activities in the Kashmir Valley and was “misguiding and motivating the local youth of the Valley to join militant ranks”. A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up, the official said.

