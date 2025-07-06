Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], July 6(ANI): More than 300 cadets of the newly established 6th Jammu and Kashmir National Cadet Corps (NCC) Battalion are undergoing intensive military training at the Zorawar NCC Training Academy in Udhampur.

The ongoing 10-day camp aims to provide young cadets, particularly those from far-flung and remote areas, exposure to a structured military lifestyle and a curriculum focused on discipline and basic defence techniques.

Speaking to ANI, a cadet, Arnav, said," Our camp is 10 days long, and we are taught a lot of things, including discipline and non-civilian curriculum.All our managing staff are very supportive.Cadets from remote regions have come here and will go back as disciplined ones."

Another Cadet, Manoj, told ANI," In ATC, cadets are called from far-flung areas and taught army routine - firing, map-reading... The cadets are prepared for situations like Operation Sindoor and war-like situations thereafter. At that time, every cadet donated blood to help the soldiers. Since NCC is the second line of defence, we are also taught defence techniques.NCC is a way of life as not everyone can live a life like an army jawan, but NCC provides this opportunity..."

The motto of NCC -- "Unity and Discipline" aims to instil patriotism and contribute to nation-building. Through rigorous training, adventure activities, social service and community development initiatives, the NCC helps prepare young citizens to be responsible and capable leaders.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC), the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world, with over 20 lakh cadets from schools and colleges across the country.

