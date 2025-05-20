Pampore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Pampore Police have attached the immovable property of terror handler Owais Feroze Mir under Section 88 CrPC. The property was linked to terrorist activities, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a release, immovable property (02 Marlas and 79 Square Feet land) situated at Pampore (Drangabal estate) of terror handler Owais Feroze Mir son of Feroze Ahmad Mir has been attached U/S 88 CrPC after an order regarding attachment was received from Honble Court of Additional Sessions Pulwama (Special Designated Court under NIA Act) by police Awantipora.

The order was executed today by Revenue authorities along with police Pampore and local villagers.

The said terrorist is involved in case FIR No. 42/2018 U/s 18,20 and 38 UA(P) act of Police Station Pampore and was declared as proclaimed offender by a special NIA Court Pulwama.

Pertinently the Pak based terrorist Owais Feroze is involved in promoting and trying to revive terrorist activities by pushing in arms and ammunition and activating local terror networks. (ANI)

