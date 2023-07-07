Jammu, Jul 6 (PTI) Police on Thursday carried out searches at the office and the house of Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu Principal Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma, who has been booked for allegedly fabricating her date of birth, officials said.

J-K Police's crime branch conducted searches at the office of the principal and her house in connection with the alleged date of birth tempering case, they said.

The searches were conducted as pat of the investigation in the case, the officials said.

