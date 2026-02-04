Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that eight additional cheetahs would arrive in the state from Botswana at the end of February.

CM Yadav also emphasised that he held detailed discussions with the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav regarding the required cooperation and arrangements for the cheetah reintroduction program.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Reacts to Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case, Says 'Childhood Needs Guidance Not Algorithms' (View Post).

The Chief Minister met with Union Minister Yadav in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed issues related to tourism development, expansion of reserve forests, and wildlife conservation in the state.

After the meeting, he told reporters, "Today, I met with Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav, discussed tourism development, expansion of reserve forests, and wildlife conservation in the state. We are transporting wild buffalo from Assam to Madhya Pradesh and need assistance with the relocation. Additionally, eight cheetahs will also arrive in MP from Botswana on February 28, and we discussed the necessary cooperation and arrangements for the arrival of the big cat."

Also Read | Fake Medicine Factory Busted in Telangana: Bluesemi R&D Pvt Ltd in Raidurg Raided by Drug Control, INR 4 Lakh Medical Device Stock Seized.

The Chief Minister highlighted that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the support of the Union Government, the state government was taking unprecedented steps toward wildlife conservation.

On the other hand, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav stated that he met with CM Yadav and discussed key issues related to Madhya Pradesh's development.

"Today, I met with the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, in Delhi. We discussed various issues related to the development of the state," Union Minister Yadav posted on X.

Chief Minister Yadav also expressed gratitude to the Union Government for its cooperation in wildlife conservation and biodiversity enhancement. Union Minister Yadav appreciated the efforts of Madhya Pradesh and assured all possible support. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)