Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday submitted a charge-sheet against terrorist associates responsible for attacking BJP's Ganderbal district vice president at his native village Nunner on October 6, 2020.

As per the police's statement, at the time of the attack, the leaders' personal security officers (PSOs) quickly retaliated resulting in the on-spot death of one terrorist namely Shabir Ahmad Shah who was a resident of Jangalnar Awantipora.

"During the brief exchange of fire, one PSO Ct Altaf Hussain also got seriously injured and later on succumbed to his injuries. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. In this regard, a case FIR under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Ganderbal," police said,

It said that during the course of the investigation, three active terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) namely Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, and Aasif Khazir Mir both residents of Serch Ganderbal and Hilal Ahmad Mir, a resident of Burnbugh Kangan were arrested in the instant case.

"Investigation revealed that all the three were part of criminal conspiracy and worked as associates with the proscribed terror outfit HM in carrying out an attack on the said BJP leader. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition, detonators, and Pakistan's flags were recovered on their disclosures and the investigation concluded," police added.

After obtaining the sanction of prosecution from the Jammu and Kashmir government, the police produced the challan against the three accused persons before the competent court of law for its judicial determination. (ANI)

