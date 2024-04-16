Srinagar, Apr 16 (PTI) Various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday suspended campaigning for the parliamentary elections in the wake of the boat capsize tragedy that left six people dead.

National Conference (NC) candidate for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi suspended his campaigning for two days.

"This is a tragic day today for all of us and the bereaved families of the children who lost their lives in #Batwara. I cancel all my campaigning programmes for today and tomorrow. Prayers for the angelic souls and the families of the deceased," Mehdi, an influential Shia leader, posted on X.

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC), led by Sajad Lone, also suspended all election-related activities of the party.

"Out of respect for the families affected by the boat capsize tragedy today, JKPC cadres and leaders are directed to suspend all election-related activities. Our hearts are with those enduring this loss. We stand together with the affected families in support and solidarity," the party said.

Lone is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Baramulla constituency in north Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, led by Altaf Bukhari, said there would be no political activity for the day in the Kashmir valley.

"In view of the tragedy caused by the boat capsize incident, the Apni Party is postponing all its activities and events that were scheduled for today. The loss of precious lives, including those of children, in this fatal incident is a monumental tragedy for all of us, and we are grieving.

"Therefore, there will be no political activity anywhere in the valley today," the party said on X.

