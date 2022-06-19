Srinagar, Jun 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising its tally to 4,54,501, officials said.

While 17 cases were reported from the Jammu division, 15 infections were recorded from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

There are 163 active Covid cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,586, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752 in Jammu and Kashmir as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

