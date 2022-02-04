Srinagar, Feb 4 (PTI) The declining trend in daily Covid cases continued in Jammu and Kashmir with 1,429 being reported on Friday, officials said.

They said the union territory also reported three deaths related to the pandemic that pushed the toll to 4,702.

Also Read | JKBOSE Class 12 Jammu Division Result 2021 For Winter Zone Declared At jkbose.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

Of the fresh cases, 607 were recorded from the Jammu division and 822 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 266 cases, followed by 228 cases in Jammu district, they added.

Also Read | Supreme Court Approves Tweaked COVID-19 Protocols for Parsi Funeral.

A total of 4,43,891 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far.

There are 24,080 active Covid cases in the union territory as of now, while the number of recovered patients was 4,15,109, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)