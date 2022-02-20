Srinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 151 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its infection tally to 4,52,306, while no death due to the disease was reported in a span of 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 90 were from the Jammu division and 61 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped, Impregnated by Uncle in Madurai.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest number of 43 new cases, followed by Doda with 29.

There are 1,949 active cases of the disease in the union territory, and the number of recoveries stands at 4,45,611, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: 24-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Getting Her Mother Killed in Madangir.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stands at 4,746.

The officials said there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)